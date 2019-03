He was a musician and actor on the beloved Andy Griffith Show, he's been inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame, and he's revered as a cornerstone of both country rock and progressive bluegrass. Rodney Dillard still keeps quite a busy schedule, which includes a show with his band at The Grey Eagle on Monday night. Rodney visits with Martin on Monday morning following the Ten O'Clock Doc spotlight on Doc Watson.