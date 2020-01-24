Live Monday, January 27th between 3 & 4pm: Christopher Paul Stelling

After moving around for a number of years, Christopher Paul Stelling has been settling down some in Asheville. But he's just about to embark on a national tour for his new album Best of Luck, produced by one of his biggest fans and mentors, Ben Harper. “I really believe this record is the intersection where folk and soul meet,” Harper says. He visits us before hitting about 28 states in two months, culminating with an Asheville show on March 21st (and then Europe a week later!) “His intricate finger-picking style and emotional, sometimes howling, vocals are sure to leave you awestruck.” – Miami Herald