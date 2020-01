As a teen, East TN native Vaden Landers began traveling America's highways and railroads, studying American folk music styles like old-time, blues, & country, which he now plays with wonderful authenticity. We love his new "Broken Down & Honky Tonk Bound" collection, and are excited to welcome him and his band to Studio B Monday! They've got a string of shows in Asheville & Charlotte this month. Put on your dancin' shoes...