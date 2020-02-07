Live Monday, February 10th between 3 & 4pm: Durand Jones & the Indications

What a great soul sound this act has - imagine Curtis Mayfield and band still going strong. American Love Call is the latest from this group fronted by vocalist Jones and drummer Aaron Frazer, and they play Asheville Tuesday night. Frazer explains part of their mission: “As America grows more diverse, we have the opportunity to form the strong, interwoven tapestry that we’ve long claimed. When we find a way to unite across our various movements and see the commonalities of our struggles, we can begin to push forward together. We can begin to see the threads connecting our goals as disparate rallying cries blends into a single song. An American Love Call.” Jones adds: “Did I expect to do this (stuff) once I got out of college? Hell no. Totally not. But this is what God is telling me to do - move and groove. So I’m gonna stay in my lane.”