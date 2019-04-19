Live Monday, April 22nd just past 1pm: Rising Appalachia

"We’re folk singers and we consider this a folk album, so there’s a lot in there. There’s word of politics, of being women in the music industry, as well as a lot about our lives on the road", says Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, describing their new album released on May 3rd. Leylines also draws on African and urban influences, with David Brown (bass, guitar), Biko Casini (world percussion, n’goni), Arouna Diarra (n’goni, talking drum) and Duncan Wickel (fiddle, cello) joining Chloe and her sister Leah Smith. Get to know these new songs and favorite regional group for this special Earth Day session!