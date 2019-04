The innovative steel pannist has his 6th release out now, this time with bassist E’Lon JD and drummer Maison Guidry. The cast of special guests on "Pillar" includes bassists Victor Wooten, Oteil Burbridge and MonoNeon, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, saxophonist Jeff Coffin, keyboardist Shaun Martin, percussionist Weedie Braimah and banjo pioneer Béla Fleck! Scales & Co. play his hometown of Asheville, NC on Saturday the 4th and in Charlotte, NC on the 29th.