We're excited to welcome back one of 'NCW's favorites, this time with his bluegrass band! After first hitting the scene fronting Colorado bluegrass band Hot Rize in the '80's, Tim O'Brien has proven to be one of the most versatile, talented, and prolific of roots music leaders, be it Celtic, old-time, or his own singer/songwriter originals. He's back to his bluegrass roots these days, and Tim & co. play the Grey Eagle on Sunday the 26th.