Live Friday, January 10th between 3 & 4pm: Aaron Burdett

Saluda, NC's Aaron Burdett has 7 full-length albums to his name, and a new string of singles coming out for another one sometime in 2020. Last month he won first place in the folk category of the USA Songwriting Competition with his song, “A Couple Broken Windows.” Past awards include the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at MerleFest in 2013, and Our State Magazine’s Carolina Songs competition in 2012 with “Going Home to Carolina.” We welcome him back with his trio this Friday in advance of shows this month in Elkin, Charlotte, & Asheville.