Tall Tall Trees is the pseudonym of Mike Savino, whose pioneering psychedelic banjo sound has marveled audiences both with his one-man-show loops and effects, and in collaborations with fellow multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi. He now calls the Asheville area home, and visits Studio B before his Saturday night show at Ambrose West. We feature his new release for New Tunes at 2 on Wednesday.