Related Program: NPR's Morning Edition LA County DA Takes A Swing At Tough-On-Crime Advocates, Police Unions By Adrian Florido • 47 minutes ago Related Program: NPR's Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 27, 2021 7:22 am Los Angeles voters elected a progressive reformer to be county district attorney. George Gascón has moved quickly to upend how the nation's largest local prosecutor's office administers justice. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.