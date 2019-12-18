Keep Your Radio Tuned To WNCW As You Celebrate The Holidays!

- THE DECEMBER 21st EDITION OF GOIN' ACROSS THE MOUNTAIN will include a classic Christmas show of Live At Leatherwoods at 3pm, with music recorded at Leatherwood Trading Co. and Picking Parlor in Shelby, NC. At 4pm, it's the Earls Of Leicester Christmas Special, and at 5pm we'll turn to award-winning broadcaster/musician Cindy Baucom and her legendary Duke Of Drive hubby, Terry Baucom, for the Knee Deep In Bluegrass Christmas Special.........
- DECEMBER 24th AND 25th will be 100% holiday music featuring the trademark eclectic WNCW music mix...........
- DECEMBER 27th, 9am - 12 noon: Join Martin Anderson as he dedicates Friday morning’s mix to artists WNCW has enjoyed playing over the years who passed away in 2019..........
- DECEMBER 30th: Top 100 of 2019 COUNTDOWN!...........
- DECEMBER 31st: TAKE TWO of the Top 100 countdown, with different songs from the winning releases............
- DECEMBER 31st, 8pm until: Re-broadcast of the Holidaze for Habitat show from the Orange Peel
HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM WNCW!