International Storyteller Connie Regan-Blake on THIS OLD PORCH with John Fowler Sunday, March 17th

An interview with one of the most recognizable names in American storytelling, Connie Regan-Blake, will air Sunday, March 17th, on WNCW's This Old Porch. Host and Storyteller, "Johnny" Thomas Fowler will share the piece between 3 and 4:30pm on St. Patrick's Day. Regan-Blake is internationally known for her traditional storytelling and teaching. Fowler calls her "A first generation pioneer in the American storytelling movement." During the chat, Regan-Blake will be talking about and celebrating the release of her new album, Leap and Laugh: Tales of Adventure. And, she'll also be sharing news about her upcoming events. The goodness of storytelling, with two of the best in the business, this Sunday afternoon, on grassroots radio.