Hart Parents Intentionally Drove Off Cliff In Fatal California Crash, Jury Rules

A special coroner's jury has determined that the couple who drove themselves and their six adopted children off a northern California cliff last year did so deliberately.

The jury's verdict of murder-suicide on Thursday confirms authorities' suspicions that the March 2018 crash was intentional. It also concludes thousands of hours of investigation into the widely publicized deaths of Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their children.

Presenting the findings from two days of testimony, Mendocino County Sheriff- Coroner Thomas Allman told reporters that he would accept the jury's ruling.

"It is my belief that both Jennifer and Sarah succumbed to a lot of pressure," sheriff's Lt. Shannon Barney said on Thursday, The Associated Press reports. "Just a lot of stuff going on in their lives, to the point where they made this conscious decision to end their lives this way and take their children's lives."

Authorities said the crash occurred in the days after the married couple took their children and fled their home following a visit from social services authorities, AP reports. Neighbors had filed a complaint stating that the children were being deprived of food by their parents.

A witness who was camping near where the vehicle drove off the cliff, along California's Highway 1, said he heard sounds of a car revving up and accelerating early in the morning on March 26, AP reports.

Later that day, a passing motorist reported the family's smashed GMC Yukon at the bottom of the cliff.

The California Highway Patrol said at the time that there was reason to believe the crash was intentional. Police determined that there were no brake marks where the car accelerated and drove over the cliff, The Washington Post reports.

The bodies of the women and three of their children – Markis, Jeremiah and Abigail – were found inside and around the vehicle on the rocky shore. The remains of two other children — Ciera and Hanna – were also recovered later.

The body of the last child, Devonte, has not been found. Devonte had made headlines several years prior as the young black child pictured crying and embracing a white police officer during a Ferguson-related protest.

"I'm certainly aware of a contingent of citizens who have a belief that Devonte was not in the car," Allman said Thursday. "It is our opinion and the jury's opinion that he lived with his family and unfortunately he perished with his family."

CHP investigator Jake Slates told the jury that Sarah Hart had searched for information on suicide, drowning and overdose methods with her phone. Slates also said that Jennifer Hart had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, AP reports, and Sarah and the children had high amounts of generic Benadryl in their systems.

Another crash investigator with CHP, Timothy Roloff, said he had examined the car's computerized data recorder and determined that the driver accelerated rapidly before the crash, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Authorities pointed out that, since there's no prosecution involved in the case, the jury's verdict can help bring closure to those who were close to the Hart family, as well as the investigators themselves.

"The blood relatives and adopted relatives of the entire family," Allman said. "Those are the people who I certainly want to tell you that our hearts are with you."

