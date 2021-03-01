Related Program: 
Growing Local

Growing Local March 1 - A CSA for Every Craving

By Jen Nathan Orris 52 minutes ago

CSA Bounty
Credit Jen Nathan Orris

Many farms offer vegetable and fruit CSAs, but as Community Supported Agriculture becomes more popular, some farms are thinking outside the produce drawer. Hear about CSAs that include flowers, meat, and more, and why Daffodil Spring Farm offers the classic combo of meat and potatoes.

Tags: 
podcast
growing local
CSA
Daffodil Spring Farm

Related Content

From Stocks and Bonds to Squash and Beets

By Jen Nathan Orris Feb 22, 2021
Growing Local on WNCW-FM 88.7: From Stocks and Bonds to Squash and Beets
Jen Nathan Orris

Frances Juhlin’s path to farming took her through the cutthroat world of commodity trading. Hear how this former stock broker’s assistant got back to her roots growing produce at Candy Mountain Farm.

Growing Local: Well Seasoned Table Embraces the Business of Farming

By Jen Nathan Orris Feb 19, 2021
Appalachian Roots Sampler

One of the hardest parts of expanding a business is finding trusted collaborators. Hear why the founder of Well Seasoned Table came to ASAP’s Business of Farming conference to connect with new farmers who will supply her seasonings company with local ingredients.

Growing Local: Everyone is Part of the Family at Creasman Farms

By Jen Nathan Orris Feb 1, 2021
The Creasman family posed with a tractor on Creasman farms

Three generations of the Creasman family have grown apples in Henderson County, North Carolina. Hear how Creasman Farms has evolved over the years and why they consider the whole community part of their family.