Growing Local March 1 - A CSA for Every Craving

Growing Local on WNCW-FM 88.7: March 1 - A CSA for Every Craving
CSA Bounty
Credit Jen Nathan Orris
Many farms offer vegetable and fruit CSAs, but as Community Supported Agriculture becomes more popular, some farms are thinking outside the produce drawer. Hear about CSAs that include flowers, meat, and more, and why Daffodil Spring Farm offers the classic combo of meat and potatoes.
One of the hardest parts of expanding a business is finding trusted collaborators. Hear why the founder of Well Seasoned Table came to ASAP’s Business of Farming conference to connect with new farmers who will supply her seasonings company with local ingredients.
Three generations of the Creasman family have grown apples in Henderson County, North Carolina. Hear how Creasman Farms has evolved over the years and why they consider the whole community part of their family.