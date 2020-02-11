Grammy Award-Winning Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, Has Died

The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died. He has passed today, Tuesday, at Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.

The band's manager Xolani Majozi said that the 78-year-old was suffering from complications from a back surgery in 2012 that left him wheelchair-bound.

Joseph was born August 28, 1941 in Ladysmith, South Africa, and was well known for his unique and stirring vocals. The group has won five Grammy awards and traveled the world, putting South Africa’s music scene on the map in an innovative way. Shabalala formed the band in 1960 and led it for more than 50 years. He retired in 2014 due to health issues but continued to make appearances with the group at events.

Here's a treasure from the WNCW Archives. Music Director Martin Anderson brought the band to Studio B in February 2003. Take a listen to this beautiful session.

Music Director Martin Anderson's Interview with the band Ladysmith Black Mambazo in February 2003

It is said Shabalala formed Ladysmith Black Mambazo because of a series of dreams he had in which he heard certain Isicathamiya harmonies - isicathamiya being the traditional music of the Zulu people. The band was so good, the members were told they could not enter any more competitions in Africa because they would always win.

The group gained international popularity especially after working with Paul Simon in his 1986 album Graceland. The group would go on to work with the likes of Michael Jackson and Dolly Parton among a few other global stars.

Members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo dedicated their fifth Grammy to Nelson Mandela.

Rest in peace Joseph Shabalala