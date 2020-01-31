Giveaway Alert: Win A Pair of Tickets to The Albino WinterSkunk Music Fest

We're giving tickets away again and we love doing it for our spectacular listeners! Shoot us an email at pledge@wncw.org and put WinterSkunk in the subject line. Contest ends Monday, February 3, at Noon. Tell your friends!

The event will be held Saturday, February 8, at The Spinning Jenny in Greer, SC. Our Albino Skunk friends say "The Spinning Jenny is a perfect spot for our WinterSkunk Music Fest, with a capacity for over 600 people. There’s plenty of free parking and it’s located just one block off of Trade and Main streets. There will be food trucks, craft brews, and craft vendors."

The lineup is looking good, as usual... The Father of SkunkFest, Glenn Zeigler, always makes sure the music is amazing.

2:00 Doors Open

2:45 Jacob Johnson

4:05 David Childers and Kyle Petty

5:20 Dinner Break

6:20 The Henhouse Prowlers

7:45 Sierra Ferrell

9:10 Urban Soil

10:35 Tuatha Dea

Tickets: $40 - including taxes and fees.

We'll be there so please come by our WNCW table and grab some swag and other cool stuff!

Enter the contest - This could be your lucky week!