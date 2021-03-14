Get your copy of Crowd Around the Mic Volume 24 before we retire it at a pre-drive special of $100!!

The WNCW Spring Fund Drive is almost here! This year, it will run from March 21 to 27. But if you pledge now, you can take advantage of several pre-drive incentives.

Crowd around the Mic, Volume 24: a two-disc set of the best of our Studio B live sessions is being offered this week only for $100 (normally at a pledge level of $120). After the spring drive is over, Volume 24 will be retired, so make sure to get yours now!

WNCW Gold Member Card: Save with two-for-one savings at over 350 restaurants, plus offers at local merchants and attractions throughout the region. Normally included with pledges $100 or more it will be included at the $80 or more level this week only.

And, you will be automatically be entered into special drawings when you pledge!

These special incentives will only be offered this week and will end at midnight on March 20th. Once the drive officially starts, the required donation amounts will return to their normal levels. So don't wait! Click here to pledge now

To enter the drawings without making a pledge email pledge@wncw.org.



Check out the music lineup on Crowd Around the Mic Vol. 24

Disc One

1. Durand Jones and The Indications: “Long Way Home” (4:16)

2. Che Apalache: “The Dreamer” (4:25)

3. Dori Freeman: “Walls Of Me And You” (3:07)

4. Aaron Burdett: “Rockefeller” (3:24)

5. Randall Bramblett Band: “Pot Hole On Main Street” (7:10)

6. Life Like Water: “How Long” (4:58)

7. Fruit Bats: “A Lingering Love” (3:53)

8. Ashley Heath: “How Long” (4:23)

9. Malcolm Holcombe: “Left Alone” (3:22)

10. Barefoot Movement: “Early In The Morning” (2:41)

11. Rahm Squad: “Earthquake” (3:22)

12. Free Planet Radio: “Dabayo” (4:13)

13. Samara Jade: “Winged Nut” (4:32)

14. Paul Thorn: “Give Them Roses” (3:24)

15. Mike Barnes & Friends: “Sco-Mule” (7:46)

Disc Two

1. Greg Brown: “Billy From The Hills” (3:52)

2. Alvin Youngblood Hart: “Big Mama’s Door” (4:30)

3. Firecracker Jazz Band: “Bad Deal” (3:09)

4. Ellis Paul: “Election Day” (2:06)

5. Front Country: “The Storms Are On The Ocean” (3:38)

6. Lula Wiles: “It’s Cool (We’re Cool, Everything’s Cool)” (3:43)

7. Michael Reno Harrell: “This Old Pilgrim” (3:54)

8. Krista Shows: “It Is Gone” (2:32)

9. Travers Brothership: “Tension Blues” (3:59)

10. David Childers & The Serpents: “Camp Latta Shuffle” (2:08)

11. The Dead South: “Spaghetti” (4:38)

12. Shay Martin Lovette: “Wherever You Roam” (2:57)

13. The Mastersons: “Eyes Open Wide” (3:47)

14. Tall Tall Trees: “Happy Birthday in Jail” (4:23)

15. Hot Club of Cowtown: “My Candy” (3:58)

16. Maya de Vitry and Anna Tivel: “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” (3:07)