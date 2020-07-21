Friday Feature: TV's Friday's Gave Early Exposure In The 80's To What Became Superstar Band's

It was the early 1980's and a live late night comedy series would air nationally on ABC called Friday's. Friday's was so hot for a time period that it beat Saturday Night Live in the ratings. Cast member from the series- Maryedith Burrell was guest during this July 17, 2020 interview that focused on the program's list of musical guests. Some of these artists were known and some of them were just hitting their groove before going on to become superstars. Hear stories about Tom Petty, The Pretender's, and an American debut for The Clash.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host