Friday Feature: Tryon Little Theatre Addresses Autism in Latest Production

Tryon Little Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," where the lead character not only deals with being on the Autism Spectrum or Aspergers, but does so in real life. WNCW sat down with that lead actor- Liam Daniels, only 17-years-old, and the play's Director- Chris Tinkler to find out the details of this play with the very interesting title. Final performances take place May 2nd-5th. Our interview aired originally April 26, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR Morning Edition Regional Host