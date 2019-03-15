The Friday Feature: Talking To Young Children About Race

This Friday Feature Interview of the Week from March 8, 2019 spotlighted The Children and Family Resource Center, who co-presented an event called 'Talking to Young Children about Race.'  WNCW's guest from the group was Laura D'Angelo, a therapist and parent educator.  Laura gave background on the Resource Center and the goals and guest of the event - that was not only for children but their parents and caretakers as well.

