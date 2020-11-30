Friday Feature: Talking Turkey with Butterball

Thanksgiving may be over, but tips on how to prepare and cook a turkey could come in handy at Christmas and other times of the year. On this Friday Feature Interview of the Week, WNCW talked with an expert in the field of turkey - none other than Butterball. A Butterball representative shares the mistakes not to make but the right steps to take from thawing the bird to stuffing it - to cooking it. This conversation first aired on Nov. 20, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host