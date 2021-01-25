Friday Feature- Sunrise Community for Recovery & Wellness

This Friday Feature Interview of the Week put the spotlight on Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, located in Asheville. Interviewed from the non-profit group were Executive Director- Sue Polston and Operations Director- Jacqui Derreberry. Sunrise offers treatment that includes peer support, spirituality, and recovery to those in need. Hear about their past and where they are today. This segment originally aired on January 15, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edtion Regional Host