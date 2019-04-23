Friday Feature: Spring Time means Music Festival Time

It's almost time for Merlefest 2019 to get underway and numerous other music festivals across Western North Carolina. That's why this Friday Feature Interview of the Week features Garrett Woodward, Arts and Music Editor for Smoky Mountain News, who will be traveling to various live music events and hopes to conduct some one-on-one artist interviews. Garrett also shares the thrill of now being a contributing writer for the legendary Rolling Stone Magazine. This interview originally aired April 19, 2019

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Editon Regional Host