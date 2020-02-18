Friday Feature- Rutherfordton Up For HGTV's Hometown Takeover

Rutherfordton Town Manager Doug Barrick and Dr. Ashley Lowery, a local dentist known for her involvement in many community organizations, were among guests on this edition of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week. They came to talk about the exciting news that Rutherfordton is in the current running for HGTV's Hometown Takeover. Learn how this opportunity came together through a process to show off some of Rutherfordton's very best. The conversation first aired on WNCW, Feb. 14, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host