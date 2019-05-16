Friday Feature: Rutherford County, NC Mayfest 2019: A Success

The Annual Mayfest Arts & Crafts Festival in Rutherfordton, a family event, was May 4th. We invite you to listen back to WNCW's Friday Feature from May 3, 2019 that painted the picture of the events history and current status. Rutherford Town Manager- Doug Barrick and Rutherford Town Revitalization President- Ashley Lowery were guests.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Regional Host of NPR's Morning Edition