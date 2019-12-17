Friday Feature: Relationship Above All Else...The Downtown Welcome Table (Asheville)

Haywood Street Church in Asheville continues to break bread that helps break barriers with its Downtown Welcome Table. A place where a person in need can come to the table for a delicious and quality meal prepared by some of the top restaurants the city has to offer. This unique relationship between culinary experts and the church continues to expand - that supports the statement, "There's always a place for you at the table." Interviews during this feature are many, including Haywood Street Rev. Brian Combs and Katie Buttons of Katie Burrons Restaurant. This segment first aired Dec. 6, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host