Friday Feature: Project Cope Ask, "How Can We Help Healthcare Workers During The Pandemic"

The Friday Feature Interview of the Week was proud to recognize an organization with ties to the University of South Carolina called Project Cope. Project Cope is a research operation about the effects that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on healthcare workers in the Carolinas' and well beyond. Interviewed were Dr. Ann Kennedy and Mark Johnson, who are contributing to Project Cope's efforts. This conversation originally aired Dec. 4, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host - Paul Foster