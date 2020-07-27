Friday Feature: Pac-Jam and Arabic & Appalachian Fusion

Through the Tryon Fine Arts Center there is the Pacolet Junior Appalachian Music Program (Pac-Jam). During this Friday Feature from July 24, 2020 we learned about the Arts Center and the Pac-Jam Program from Marianne Carruth- Tryon Fine Arts Center Executive Director and Pac Jam Director- Julie Moore. The ladies also talked about a virtual concert that has now concluded called Arabic and Appalachian Fusion.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Mornng Edition Regional Host