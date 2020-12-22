Friday Feature: Our State Magazine Shares The Holiday Spirit

Elizabeth Hudson serves as the Editor in Chief for Our State Magazine that focuses on the best that North Carolina has to offer. Hudson was guest on this WNCW Friday Feature Interview to recap Our State's December - "Handmade Holidays" edition. From the mountains towards the coast, you'll enjoy hearing what this issue has to offer in celebration of the Christmas season. The conversation originally aired on Dec. 11, 2020.

Posted and produced by WNCW's Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host