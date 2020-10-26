Friday Feature: "Old Abe" - The Best Story about Abraham Lincoln in Years

Many book critics and reviewers are calling Author John Cribb's book 'Old Abe' (Abraham Lincoln) the best book on the former president in many year's. Cribb, a native of Spartanburg, was recently on the campus of Isothermal Community College and dropped by WNCW to talk about his book during this Friday Feature Interview of the Week on October 22, 2020. Cribb decided to focus his story on the last five-years of Lincoln's life.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host