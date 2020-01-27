The Friday Feature- Oh My! Crazy Things People Say In A Bar

Grey Eagle, Asheville, popular Bartender and Photographer Sandlin Gaither had the idea to write a book. After years and experiences of serving, listening, and talking with his patrons, why not a book called "Crazy Things People Say In A Bar." The strange, curious and colorful quotes of others after having a bit of alcohol. What else could a reader ask for! The interview first aired on WNCW on January 24, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host.