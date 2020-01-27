The Friday Feature- Oh My! Crazy Things People Say In A Bar

By Paul Foster 37 seconds ago

Grey Eagle, Asheville, popular Bartender and Photographer Sandlin Gaither had the idea to write a book.  After years and experiences of serving, listening, and talking with his patrons, why not a book called "Crazy Things People Say In A Bar."  The strange, curious and colorful quotes of others after having a bit of alcohol.  What else could a reader ask for!  The interview first aired on WNCW on January 24, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host.

Tags: 
Friday Feature of the Week