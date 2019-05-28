Friday Feature: The North Carolina Foothills Farm Tour

The North Carolina Extension Service of Rutherford County is helping lead the way for what's called The N.C. Foothills Farm Tour. Well over 15-farms will provide tours and information in both Rutherford and Polk counties. Entire families are even encouraged to attend. The first of hopefully many more to come tours takes place on June 8th. During this Feature interview- Hannah Bundy with the Rutherford Extension Services provides the details. The interview first aired on May 17, 2019.

