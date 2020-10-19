Friday Feature: Moonshining in the Mountains

The Center for Cultural Preservation (Hendersonville) is working on its latest documentary called 'Moonshining In The Mountains" and Executive Director- David Weintraub joins WNCW during The Friday Feature to talk all about it. David also previews an event in support of the documentary called a Moonshine Tasting Party. Moonshine can be made legally today, but it wasn't always that way. Click and listen to a Friday Feature you'll long remember. This interview originally aired Oct. 16, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week - Paul Foster, WNCW Morning Edition Regional Host, Senior Producer, and News Director