Friday Feature: Isothermal Community College Writing Workshop

While the event is now over, this podcast gives listeners the chance to hear from two strong writers and educators in higher education, who participated in this year's annual Writers' Workshop at Isothermal Community College (Spindale). On this Friday Feature Interview of the Week from April 12, 2019 - interviewed are Valerie Nieman and Kevin Rippin with NC A&T University. The two are author's, instructors/lecturer's, and writing contributors in North Carolina and beyond.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition