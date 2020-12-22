Friday Feature: Holidays and Gingerbread Houses at the Grove Park Inn

The setting, atmosphere, and historic stucture itself are enough to make you smile when you visit the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, but the holidays add even more to the excitement. During this Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Susan Rotante - Director of Public Relations and Community Outreach was interviewed about the annual National Gingerbread House Competition and how it was handled during a pandemic. Also dropping by is the 2nd place overall winner in the adult competition, Ann Bailey of Cary, NC. Rotante also shares details about the Inn's holiday offerings for visitors. This interview first aired on Dec. 18, 2020.

Posted and Produced by Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host