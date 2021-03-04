Friday Feature- Get To Know The New President of Isothermal Community College

This Friday Focus was a chance to do a questions and answers interview with the new President of Isothermal Community College, Dr. Margaret Annunziata. Annuziata shares the story of her past journey before starting the job in February, as well as her thoughts on higher education and where the college goes looking ahead. WNCW is a broacast service of Isothermal. This conversation first aired February 19, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host