Friday Feature: The Feed Our City Program

The Feed Our City Program, a part of Asheville Strong, was the focus of this recent WNCW Friday Feature Interview of the Week. President and Treasurer of Asheville Strong's Board of Directors- Catherine Campbell was interviewed about this nonprofit group helping to provide hot meals to locals in need and enable restaurants during a pandemic to pay retail prices to help them remain in business. The interview debuted on-air November 13, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of Friday Feature's- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host Paul Foster