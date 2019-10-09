Friday Feature: Fall in the NC Mountains with Our State Magazine

Our State is the magazine that celebrates North Carolina. It just so happens that the October edition is always the Annual Mountain edition. Our State Editor in Chief, Elizabeth Hudson joined The Friday Feature to talk about their special mountain edition. Topics include Linville and the Linville Gorge, the heart of Morganton, and Moutain Meals. Hop on highway 221 South and join us. The conversation originally aired Sept. 27, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host