Friday Feature: Endagered Virginia Big-Eared Bat of Western NC

Nikki Robinson, Communications and Outreach Associate, with Blue Ridge Conservancy, located in the N.C. high country talked with WNCW about helping to save the lives of the endangered Virginia big-eared bat, who calls the North Carolina Mountains home. This led to a documentary film by the Conservancy and other partners. The Grandfather Mountain region is one of the locations the bat's habitate. This segment originally aired May 10, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- WNCW's Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR's Morning Edition Regional Host\