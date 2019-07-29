Friday Feature- Eating Me Alive: How Food, Faith and Family Helped Me Find Hope

A book has been written by regional resident Matthew Tessnear, a writer, foodie, and former journalist. Matt shares his personal story about battling anxiety and depression, and his eventual discovery of how to live with them both. He shares his story of faith, family, and the change he made with the foods he ate. Matt sat down with Guest Host Jeff Powell for this Friday Feature Interview of the Week on July 26, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host