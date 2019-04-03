The Friday Feature: The Climate Listening Project

Are you familiar with The Climate Listening Project of Western North Carolina? It just so happens that this edition of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week provides all the details on the group and their latest event, 'The Same Soil- A Portraiture by Artist/Biologist Shannon Bodeau.' Dayna Reggero, Climate Listening Project Director is our guest. This interview first aired on March 22, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR Morning Edition Regional Host.