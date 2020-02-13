Friday Feature- Award Winning African-American Director Jeffrey Blount

In recognition of Black History Month, Isothermal Community College, home to WNCW, welcomed guest speaker, Jeffrey Blount, retired veteran director of NBC News programs from the Today Show to Meet The Press. Blount worked with the network for over 30-years and is also an author, award winning documentary script writer, and winner of an Emmy. Blount is traveling across the country to talk about his latest book and to share thoughts on issues involving race and social justice. The interview first aired on Feb. 7, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's The Friday Feature, Paul Foster- Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host