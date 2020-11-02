Friday Feature: Annual Green Race Goes Virtually

Freelance Reporter- Lydia Wilson provided WNCW with her report on Western North Carolina's annual Green Race event. The event in November is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Participants can come and get in the water for the excitement as before but there will be no crowds allowed due to the pandemic. However, the race will shown live online. This Friday Feature also shares news about a book on Chimney Rock (N.C.). This segment originally aired Oct. 30, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host