Friday Feature- The Alzheimer's Assoc. of Western N.C.

The Alzheimer's Association - Western North Carolina Chapter made a return to The Friday Feature to talk about a community forum event in the region, while reminding anyone dealing with a loved one who has the Alzheimer's disease, that they want to provide support. Guest was Denise Young- Program Manager of the association. This conversation was first presented on Feb. 21, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host