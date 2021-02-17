Friday Feature- The ABC's of Black History

In celebration of Black History Month, this Friday Feature Interview of the Week spotlighted the new book called 'The ABC's of Black History' by Author Rio Cortez. Cortez uses each letter of the alphabet to recap great and historic memories related to African American culture. The author puts a unique spin on every letter with a rhyming verse. This conversation originally aired on February 5, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edtion Regional Host