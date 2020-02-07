FRANK ON FRIDAY Joins the WNCW Podcast Lineup

WNCW host Marshall Ballew first paid tribute to the musical genius of Frank Zappa on the airwaves back in December 1993 when the news of Zappa's death first broke. The spotlight became a weekly feature and, after other hosts (most notably Dave Wall) carried the torch along the way, Marshall took back over the reins in 2016. In addition to airing the show every Friday night, we're now thrilled to make it available as a weekly podcast as well.

Frank on Friday with Marshall Ballew Feb 7, 2020

In this edition, Marshall brings you cuts from Absolutely Free, Broadway the Hard Way, Guitar, Uncle Meat, Joe's Garage, Weasels Ripped My Flesh, and more.