FloydFest 21 Adds Artists to Festival Lineup

Leftover Salmon, Keller Williams, Acoustic Syndicate, Hogslop String Band, Consider the Source, The Broadcast, Travers Brothership, Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey have been added to lineup for FloydFest 21~Odyssey, July 21-25, 2021.



Ticket prices are set to increase on January 1, 2021, with many ticket types in short supply.



FLOYD, VA — Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. invites patrons to embark on an ‘Odyssey’ to celebrate FloydFest 21, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 21 to 25, 2021, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Ticket prices for the award-winning FloydFest 21~Odyssey increase on January 1, 2021, with many ticket types now in short supply.



Announced this week for the lineup are ‘polyethnic Cajun slamgrass’ masters, Leftover Salmon; high-energy jazz-funk-reggae-electronica-grass wizard, Keller Williams; new-grass roots rockers, Acoustic Syndicate; old-time groove powerhouse, Hogslop String Band; sci-fi fusion trio, Consider the Source; psychedelic-soul rockers, The Broadcast; 2018 FloydFest On-the-Rise runner-up, Travers Brothership; and 2016 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner, Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey.



Earlier this year, Grammy-nominated, N.C. Music Hall of Fame-inducted folk-rock group, The Avett Brothers, were announced for the five-day, nine-stage, 100-act, award-winning festival; as well as Grammy-winner and country-music rule-breaker, Sturgill Simpson; and two-time Grammy-winners and Grand Ole Opry-members Old Crow Medicine Show. Also on the bill are Brooklyn’s funk-outfit Turkuaz, who are teaming up with Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads and Adrian Belew of King Crimson, to honor one of rock’s most-iconic albums, Talking Heads’ Remain In Light; East Texas’ alt-country renegades, Whiskey Myers; Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars, Goose; award-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle; Austin, Texas’ Americana, award-winning quintet, The Band of Heathens; psychedelic-soul rocker Nicole Atkins; rock-and-roll rule-breakers, Andy Frasco & The U.N.; NPR’s 2019 Slingshot Artist, Katie Pruitt; FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Winner, DownTown Abby & The Echoes; and FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Runner-Up, Hot Trail Mix (formerly ‘Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix’).



Patrons will also get to experience a special panel discussion during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, where Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads, Adrian Belew of King Crimson and Dave Brandwein of Turkuaz will sit down with Rolling Stone contributing-writer Garret K. Woodward for a unique conversation about Remain In Light and the culture of rock music.



According to organizers, many more lineup announcements are coming soon, including additional artists originally on the lineup for FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest. The next artist reveals are slated for December 29 and mid-January 2021, with more to follow over the ensuing months.

Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase soon, on Jan. 1, 2021. Subsequently, ticket prices increase again on April 1, 2021, again on July 1, 2021, and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 21, 2021, if tickets remain.