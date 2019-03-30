Fireside Collective: You Love Them - We Love Them | Pledge For The Limited Edition of The Band's CD

In the past few years Fireside Collective has been invited to perform at almost every major festival that exists, including MerleFest, Mountain Song and Telluride. There's a reason - they are fantastic, fun musicians. Our Sound Engineer, Sean Rubin, saw their magic last July 2018 when they played LIVE in Studio B and immediately asked them to work on a WNCW Fundraiser Project.

"My Inspiration came from the desire to have music available to our listeners and station supporters that would normally not be available for them," said Rubin. "The end product sounds amazing. It showcases not only Fireside Collective and their talent, but also the quality that we can produce from Studio B and WNCW. I feel blessed to have had the chance to produce this CD for our listening audience, WNCW and Fireside Collective."

This is our first endeavor to record and produce a single CD for our fundraiser devoted to local musicians. Please tell your friends and pledge for this amazing work of art! And remember - there will be limited numbers of this CD available. Show your love for Fireside Collective and WNCW by making your pledge now at wncw.org.