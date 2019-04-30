Elephant Sessions LIVE Studio B Performance to air Wednesday, May 1st at 1pm

Last week we were trying to get Elephant Sessions in Studio B before the award winning band played at MerleFest. There were issues with delayed flights and what not.... however, they came to the station on Sunday, April 28th and the wait was WELL worth it. We'll be sharing that performance with you Wednesday afternoon at 1pm. Tell your friends and check out the slideshow of images!

WNCW Music Director Martin Anderson calls Elephant Sessions "fresh and exciting." They are described as "trad-meets-rock" and are from the Scottish Highlands. "They have an exciting new take on keeping traditional Celtic music modern and new," said Anderson, who considers them one of the "traditional-plus" acts Doc Watson talked about when describing the wide range of different styles of bands that have always performed at MerleFest. The all-instrumental band represented the Isles at MerleFest playing two gigs, one at the Hillside Stage and one at the late night Dance Stage. Needless to say, they were a huge hit with the folks at fest! Check 'em out Wednesday on Listener-Supported, Grassroots Radio - WNCW - FM 88.7