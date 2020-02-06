Earl Scruggs Music Fest Promoters Welcome Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

The much anticipated BIG NEWS is here! Organizers of the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Mill Spring, North Carolina, are proud to announce two major headliners that have been added to the festival lineup: Old Crow Medicine Show and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Yes!

These two seminal American roots bands will be joining a lineup that includes: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Earls of Leicester, Junior Brown, Acoustic Syndicate, Jerry Douglas, Alison Brown, Rebirth Brass Band, Jim Lauderdale, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Dom Flemons, Radney Foster, Blue Highway, Dale Ann Bradley, Chatham County Line, The Barefoot Movement, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, Unspoken Tradition, Chatham Rabbits, and Anna Lynch. Skaggs replaces Marty Stuart who had an unforeseen scheduling issue.

For a first year festival, a lineup of this caliber points to the longstanding influence of Earl Scruggs on American music. The Earl Scruggs Music Festival will pay homage to Scruggs’ groundbreaking vision in the setting of the beautiful Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, NC, a short distance from Scruggs’ birth region and the home of the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC. The Tryon International Equestrian Center provides a fantastic site for the festival with world class amenities, onsite lodging, and an indoor arena. The festival will be a benefit for the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College, in Spindale North Carolina - Home of WNCW -88.7 FM. To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets go to wncw.org and look at the top right hand corner for abox that ha s pic of the man himself - Earl Scruggs!

More Information About The Earl Scruggs Center

http://earlscruggscenter.org/about-us/the-center/

The Earl Scruggs Center combines the life story of legendary five-string banjo master and Cleveland County native, Earl Scruggs, with the unique and engaging story of the history and cultural traditions of the region in which Mr. Scruggs was born and raised. It was in the nearby Flint Hill community where Mr. Scruggs learned to play banjo and began the three-finger playing style that has come to be known around the world as “Scruggs Style.” The Earl Scruggs Center explores Mr. Scruggs’ innovative career and the community that gave it shape while celebrating how he crossed musical boundaries and defined the voice of the banjo to the world. Mr. Scruggs embraced tradition while also adapting to the changing times and looking toward the future—themes which resonate throughout the Center. Engaging exhibits, special event space and rich programming provide a uniquely rich experience for visitors.

More Information about Tryon International Equestrian Center

https://tryon.coth.com/

Tryon International Equestrian Center at Tryon Resort is the ultimate international destination for all who love horses, outdoor living and an active lifestyle. As host of the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, Tryon International Equestrian Center offers first-class facilities for all FEI disciplines in addition to showcasing hunter/jumper, equitation, steeplechase, polo, and multidiscipline events in Mill Spring, NC. From carousel to competition, the mission of Tryon Resort is to celebrate the magic of the horse, grow equestrian sport, and increase access to this majestic animal. A haven for equestrian competitors and enthusiasts alike, Tryon Resort is an iconic, year-round destination for connoisseurs of diverse cuisine and shopping, lodging getaways, and family entertainment.